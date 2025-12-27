Man ends life day after wife dies by suicide in Bengaluru

“Both Suraj and his mother were shifted to a hospital, where Suraj was declared dead on arrival, while the condition of Jayanthi, who is undergoing treatment, is unknown. The mother and son are suspected to have taken the extreme step out of fear after a complaint was registered at Ramamurthy Nagar police station against them over a dowry case under Section 80 of BNS. They are also suspected to have been under severe humiliation after their in-laws protested outside their Vidyaranyapura residence, accusing Suraj of being impotent,” said an officer.

Suraj, working in an Indian quick-commerce company, married Ghanavi on October 29. Ghanavi, who was a B Com graduate, was a homemaker. The couple returned from their honeymoon in Sri Lanka on Sunday, within five days. Immediately after returning, Suraj’s family asked her parents to take her back home. Upset over this, the woman had attempted suicide by hanging on Wednesday and succumbed on Thursday. They had also taken the body to Suraj’s residence.

Ghanavi’s mother, Rukmini, reacting to the media about Suraj’s death, said that because of the greed of Jayanthi, both families have lost their children. “After my daughter’s death, there were rumours about her. If that was the case, Suraj and his family must have approached the police instead of harassing my daughter. I had also requested my daughter to consider divorcing Suraj, but she did not listen,” Rukmini added.