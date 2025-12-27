BIAL extends free parking at Terminal 1 pick-up zones to 15 minutes to ease congestion

BENGALURU: Following widespread backlash, Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) has extended the free parking duration at Terminal 1 arrival pick-up areas P3 and P4 from 10 minutes to 15 minutes.

According to BIAL, the revised time limit is part of a broader effort to smooth kerbside operations and reduce congestion. Alongside the extended parking duration, the airport has strengthened last-mile connectivity between the terminal and pick-up zones. A fleet of shuttle services operating every seven minutes, along with six cars and 10 buggies, is now available to ferry passengers between Terminal 1 and P3 or P4.

According to the revised time limits, vehicles can park free of charge for the first 15 minutes at both P3 and P4. For stays between 15 and 45 minutes, a fee of Rs 100 is applicable. Thereafter, vehicles are charged Rs 50 for every additional hour. For long-term parking, a full-day charge of Rs 600 applies, with Rs 350 for every additional day.

BIAL also specified that the airport management is not responsible for any loss or damage to vehicles or their contents, regardless of cause. In cases where a parking ticket is lost, motorists are required to report the issue at the exit gate. Vehicles will be allowed to exit only after ownership verification, and a penalty of Rs 600, in addition to applicable parking charges, will be levied.