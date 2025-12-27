Experts urge Jakkur aerodrome land be developed as green space in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: As the Jakkur aerodrome flying school looks at shifting, environmentalists and scientists are urging the government to develop the land as a large green space instead of opening it up for real estate.

They warn that any construction could damage the Gandhi Krishi Vijnana Kendra (GKVK), a biodiversity heritage zone and its linked ecosystems, located close to the aerodrome.

Scientists argue that the aerodrome land offers a rare opportunity to strengthen city’s shrinking greens. Ganesan, a scientist and botanist associated with the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment, said the land should be converted into a dense green space on the lines of Lalbagh. “Instead of construction, it should be developed as a biodiversity or botanical park with extensive tree cover and diverse plant species, complementing the GKVK campus,” he said.

GKVK currently houses the University of Agricultural Sciences and supports teaching, research, and important plant collections. Converting the aerodrome into a green zone would create mini-ecosystems that support birds, insects, and wildlife.

If these landscapes are fragmented, biodiversity will decline. Native plants, in particular, help Bengaluru act as a green corridor that allows birds and animals to move through the city. Without this continuity, species will become generic, said Ganesan.

If construction is allowed, he warns, GKVK could become an ecological “island” surrounded by concrete, further reducing Bengaluru’s already limited breathing spaces.