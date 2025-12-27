GBA officials approach Dy CM Shivakumar over alleged harassment by senior officer

BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Authority Employees’ and Officers’ Association has written to Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, asking him to intervene on the issue of Special Commissioner (Revenue), GBA, Munish Moudgil, verbally abusing and mentally harassing lower-ranking officials.

Association president A Amruth Raj said the delegation will meet Shivakumar as Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar failed to do so.

“We have sought a date and time from the DCM’s office,” Raj said. The association, in its representation, demanded that the government either discipline the officer and direct him to change his behaviour or transfer him in the interest of employees, many of whom are under severe stress due to his alleged conduct.

“Derogatory words such as ‘idiot’, ‘stupid’, ‘I will kill you’ and ‘I will hang you’ are allegedly used during daily video chats,” the release stated.

Amruth Raj said the department’s staff, many of whom have over 25 years of service, unanimously feel they have never encountered such behaviour from any officer in the past.

Responding to the development, Moudgil said, “I have recommended suspension and disciplinary proceedings against revenue officers who harassed citizens by unjustifiably rejecting their e-Khata applications. Following this, false and baseless claims have been made by the GBA officers and Staff Sangha, including allegations that I used unparliamentary words during reviews. These allegations are completely unfounded and are attempts to shield errant officers.”