Hospital technician held for secretly recording nurse in dressing room in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Annapoorneshwari Nagar police arrested a 23-year-old junior technician of a private hospital for allegedly recording a video of a nurse changing her clothes. He had placed a mobile phone in the dressing room of the hospital, which is located in Nagarbhavi 2nd Stage. The accused, Suvendu Mohata (23), hailed from West Bengal and was working at the hospital for the last one year.

He was staying at a paying guest accommodation at Kottigepalya. The police said that around 8.30 am on December 20, the nurse was changing clothes at the surgical unit’s dressing room when she heard a sound from a corner of the room.

On checking, she found a mobile phone that was secretly recording videos. She immediately alerted the hospital management, who filed a police complaint on December 22. Mohata was arrested the same day. The probe revealed that he had placed the mobile phone in the dressing room after changing his clothes. Only one video was found on the device.

The mobile phone has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to retrieve additional data. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.