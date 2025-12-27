Karnataka HC grants ad-interim anticipatory bail to BJP MLA Byrathi

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted ad-interim anticipatory bail to former minister and BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, who was absconding, in the Bikla Shiva murder case.

A vacation bench of Justice G Basavaraja said it is inclined to grant ad-interim bail till the disposal of the main anticipatory bail petition, considering that Basavaraj was given interim protection till December 19. The investigating officer (IO) has not produced the materials collected after the appearance of the petitioner before him before this court, the court added.

It imposed conditions that Basavaraj should be released on bail in the event of his arrest on executing a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and two like-sum sureties. He should cooperate with the investigation and not tamper with the prosecution witnesses, it added.

Senior counsel Sandesh Chouta, appearing for Basavaraj, argued that the petitioner was given interim protection by the high court on July 18, 2025, directing the investigating agency not to take precipitative action against him, with the condition that he should cooperate with the investigation. Accordingly, the petitioner appeared before the IO twice responding to the notice issued to him.