Karnataka HC grants ad-interim anticipatory bail to BJP MLA Byrathi

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted ad-interim anticipatory bail to former minister and BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, who was absconding, in the Bikla Shiva murder case.
A vacation bench of Justice G Basavaraja said it is inclined to grant ad-interim bail till the disposal of the main anticipatory bail petition, considering that Basavaraj was given interim protection till December 19. The investigating officer (IO) has not produced the materials collected after the appearance of the petitioner before him before this court, the court added.
It imposed conditions that Basavaraj should be released on bail in the event of his arrest on executing a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and two like-sum sureties. He should cooperate with the investigation and not tamper with the prosecution witnesses, it added.
Senior counsel Sandesh Chouta, appearing for Basavaraj, argued that the petitioner was given interim protection by the high court on July 18, 2025, directing the investigating agency not to take precipitative action against him, with the condition that he should cooperate with the investigation. Accordingly, the petitioner appeared before the IO twice responding to the notice issued to him.
Till the interim protection granted to him was vacated on December 19, the CID did not even issue a notice for the petitioner’s appearance, though no stay had been granted. However, it has filed the chargesheet against all other accused except the petitioner, seeking more time to conduct investigation against him without assigning proper reasons as per procedure, Chouta argued. He pointed out that a desperate attempt is being made to arrest the petitioner, who was implicated as a political vendetta.
Earlier, the government advocate requested the court to defer the matter to file objections, saying the Special Public Prosecutor was abroad.
The hearing on the main petition for anticipatory bail is adjourned to January 6. The high court rejected his interlocutory application, seeking anticipatory bail on December 19, while quashing the charges of KCOCA invoked in the case. He later approached the Special Court for trial of the Criminal Cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs, which rejected the anticipatory bail on Tuesday.