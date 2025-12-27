Male nurse arrested for killing colleague over relationship dispute in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old male nurse has been arrested for allegedly killing his 39-year-old female colleague at Umarbagh Layout in Kumaraswamy Layout. According to the police, the victim—Mamatha—and the accused— C Sudhakar—were in a relationship for the last one year. While Mamatha has been a staff nurse at Jayadeva Hospital for the last one year, Sudhakar has been working as a senior staff nurse at the same hospital.

Sudhakar had recently gotten engaged to another woman. Mamatha forced him to call off the engagement and marry her.

She even threatened to die by suicide by writing his name along with the names of his parents in the death note. Frustrated over this, Sudhakar killed Mamatha by slitting her throat with a kitchen knife on Wednesday night. While Mamatha hailed from Hiriyur in Chitradurga district, Sudhakar is from Hassan and was staying in Banashankari 2nd Stage.

Mamatha was staying with her friend Shruthi.

Mamatha was home alone when the accused came to meet her. After killing her, he made it look like a case of robbery by taking away her chain. At around 11am on Thursday, the house owner reported the matter to the police.

“Mamatha called me on Wednesday evening, asking me to keep the keys near the door, as she would be reaching home around 10.30pm. On Thursday morning, Shruthi called me to check if Mamatha had kept the keys near the door, as she was not answering the phone. When I went there, Mamatha did not open the door. When I checked through the window, I saw her lying in a pool of blood,” the house owner told the media.