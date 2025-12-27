On Cloud White: Experts on Pantone’s understated colour of 2026 – Cloud Dancer

Conjuring images of clouds floating across blue skies, transforming into wispy shapes – Pantone’s Colour of the Year 2026, ‘Cloud Dancer’ – is a huge change from the grounding Mocha Mousse of 2025 and bold Viva Magenta of 2023. While many online commentators expressed surprise and disappointment at the choice, ooru’s fashion experts are optimistic about the possibilities it offers to play with colours, patterns and garment structures. For fashion designer Michelle Salins, the colour is a fitting choice in a chaotic world, as she says, “When everything is so fast, people want calmness and Cloud Dancer has that serene quality which, I feel, will be impactful.”
While the warm shade of white, reminiscent of ivory or pearl, may not be a statement colour, it can be used as a canvas for bolder and brighter colours. “Cloud Dancer complements the brights instead of contradicting them, working beautifully with current trends like tonal dressing, soft tailoring and fluid silhouettes,” comments image consultant Sonia Pardesi, suggesting to ‘pair it with metallic accessories, earthy browns, muted pastels or even bold pops like cobalt or vermilion.’
Apart from bold colours, one can feel free to play with bold prints and embellishments with a white top to balance the look, according to designer Mayank Modi, who suggests, “We could do digital prints, mix and match patch work and embroidery work – it’s an elegant classic colour that nobody could go wrong with it.” Recommending an easy way to try it out, he says, “If you go with an ivory colour top and printed bottom, it would be such a simple yet quirky outfit.”
Salins points out that garment construction gains new importance in an outfit made with a neutral colour like this, saying, “Sculptural silhouettes would work well with Cloud Dancer. Corsetry in white is brilliant and tulle and lace are great to add some volume and texture, like in Western bridal wear.”
Texture and Tradition
To add dimension, complexity and richness to Cloud Dancer, several designers suggest looking close to home, among our traditional embroidery and handicrafts. “In Indian wear, white and off-white tones were integral to Mughal-era silhouettes such as angrakhas and anarkalis, where the richness came from fabric, craftsmanship and layering rather than the base colour. Translating those silhouettes into Cloud Dancer works well when paired with gold, antique gold or subtle maroon embroidery, allowing colour to come in as an accent. We can add our lehengas to that as well,” says celebrity stylist Rukmini Nitin.
To add dimension to the outfit, experts suggest playing around with textured fabrics, as Pardesi says, “Texture is key – think linen, raw silk, crochet, organza or structured cotton – to prevent outfits from feeling flat or clinical.” Salins agrees, suggesting pieces that have ‘an overlay of texture and colour – you can have feathers, smocking, beading and a lot more.’
Apart from clothing, accessories are a great way to incorporate the colour into your wardrobe, according to Nitin who says, “The colour can easily extend into elements like footwear, juttis, bags and jewellery detailing and when paired with complementary colours, it can add depth without overpowering the look.”
Is White for Everyone?
In a country that has long been fairness-obsessed, a common comment that medium to dark skin toned people hear is to avoid white. Experts rubbish this claim, saying that white, particularly a warmer shade like Cloud Dancer, can suit dark skin beautifully. “The key lies in contrast and framing – adding warmth through gold jewellery, bold lip colours, rich footwear or coloured borders. Cloud Dancer paired with jewel tones, warm neutrals or traditional elements like kamarbandhs or statement earrings can look elegant, powerful and contemporary,” says Pardesi.
Nitin, who has dusky skin herself, says, “Growing up, I was told to stay away from white and for a long time, I avoided it. Later, I realised it’s all about finding the right shade.” She adds, “I approach styling Cloud Dancer very intuitively. For Indo-western looks, I would use it as a base colour in draped gowns or fluid silhouettes and introduce embroidery in gold or complementary shades that suit the wearer’s skin tone. For Western styling, it can be as effortless as pairing a Cloud Dancer shirt with denim, which looks good across skin tones.”