On Cloud White: Experts on Pantone’s understated colour of 2026 – Cloud Dancer

Conjuring images of clouds floating across blue skies, transforming into wispy shapes – Pantone’s Colour of the Year 2026, ‘Cloud Dancer’ – is a huge change from the grounding Mocha Mousse of 2025 and bold Viva Magenta of 2023. While many online commentators expressed surprise and disappointment at the choice, ooru’s fashion experts are optimistic about the possibilities it offers to play with colours, patterns and garment structures. For fashion designer Michelle Salins, the colour is a fitting choice in a chaotic world, as she says, “When everything is so fast, people want calmness and Cloud Dancer has that serene quality which, I feel, will be impactful.”

While the warm shade of white, reminiscent of ivory or pearl, may not be a statement colour, it can be used as a canvas for bolder and brighter colours. “Cloud Dancer complements the brights instead of contradicting them, working beautifully with current trends like tonal dressing, soft tailoring and fluid silhouettes,” comments image consultant Sonia Pardesi, suggesting to ‘pair it with metallic accessories, earthy browns, muted pastels or even bold pops like cobalt or vermilion.’