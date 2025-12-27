Poor infrastructure becomes biggest challenge for Karnataka tourism

HUBBALLI: The year 2025 posed challenges to both tourists and tour operators in Karnataka. Even as tourist numbers dwindled for various reasons, the government did not put in enough effort to develop tourism infrastructure or to attract tourists.

Poor condition of roads leading to tourist destinations, lack of maintenance of tourism infrastructure, and absence of government involvement in safety and quality audits of private tourism service providers are keeping a large number of tourists away from Karnataka. The year also saw the image of Karnataka being tarnished on social media with a series of language issues and crimes at popular tourism destinations that further dwindled opportunities for Karnataka.

While other states are taking tourism to the next level by regularly organising seminars, farm trips, inviting social media influencers and more, Karnataka has been seen as a laggard. Though private tourism infrastructure, like homestays and resorts, are mushrooming, the tourist inflow has been coming down. There have been complaints from homestay owners that they have not been able to fill 40 guests at places that can host a 100. The price war among tourist operators is depriving visitors of quality stay and food. Scams being perpetrated in the tourism sector of Goa are being seen in Karnataka as well.

Just take Hampi for example. The Unesco heritage site receives the highest number of foreign tourists in Karnataka annually. But this year, the numbers dipped by over 10 lakh as compared to last year. After a rape and murder case in Sanapur of Koppal district in March, the number of international and domestic tourists fell drastically. Even today, several tourists inquire with the Hampi administration whether the site is safe for travellers though the rape and murder took place away from Hampi.