Poor infrastructure becomes biggest challenge for Karnataka tourism

HUBBALLI: The year 2025 posed challenges to both tourists and tour operators in Karnataka. Even as tourist numbers dwindled for various reasons, the government did not put in enough effort to develop tourism infrastructure or to attract tourists.
Poor condition of roads leading to tourist destinations, lack of maintenance of tourism infrastructure, and absence of government involvement in safety and quality audits of private tourism service providers are keeping a large number of tourists away from Karnataka. The year also saw the image of Karnataka being tarnished on social media with a series of language issues and crimes at popular tourism destinations that further dwindled opportunities for Karnataka.
While other states are taking tourism to the next level by regularly organising seminars, farm trips, inviting social media influencers and more, Karnataka has been seen as a laggard. Though private tourism infrastructure, like homestays and resorts, are mushrooming, the tourist inflow has been coming down. There have been complaints from homestay owners that they have not been able to fill 40 guests at places that can host a 100. The price war among tourist operators is depriving visitors of quality stay and food. Scams being perpetrated in the tourism sector of Goa are being seen in Karnataka as well.
Just take Hampi for example. The Unesco heritage site receives the highest number of foreign tourists in Karnataka annually. But this year, the numbers dipped by over 10 lakh as compared to last year. After a rape and murder case in Sanapur of Koppal district in March, the number of international and domestic tourists fell drastically. Even today, several tourists inquire with the Hampi administration whether the site is safe for travellers though the rape and murder took place away from Hampi.
The state government recently announced a number of tourism attractions in all districts and also added newer destinations. But a majority of these spots suffer from lack of infrastructure. For instance, Badami has no good hotels despite it being one among the favourite destinations for domestic and foreign travellers. Many spots in Uttara Kannada district have no proper roads and signboards. Excited by social media posts, many travellers try to venture into these sites, but get themselves into trouble, especially during monsoon.
Tourism experts point out that there is more capacity in resorts, hotels and homestays than the actual tourist numbers. With more such spaces mushrooming, the quality of hospitality has gone down. But the state tourism department has been unable to revive the market and bring benefits to stakeholders. Over the last two years, there has been no major funding from the state government to boost the tourism sector in the state, the experts opine.
The state also suffered a big loss during the prime season of the year after wildlife safaris were cancelled because of human-tiger conflicts in Bandipur. The Kabini and Bandipur cluster which is solely dependent on wildlife safaris saw a big decline in tourist numbers. Though local residents and taxi operators complained about a steep fall in business, the state government refused to withdraw the ban.
On the positive side, the state took efforts to revive heritage tourism in Gadag district. It recently declared 16 temples in historic Lakkundi village as protected monuments. It is expected to draw in more tourists, but it’s not enough. While several monuments in the state lie in a dilapidated condition, the government has been unable to funnel funds to restore them.