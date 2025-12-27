Pubs, clubs and bars to shut by 1 am: Bengaluru police issue curbs for New Year celebrations

BENGALURU: Ahead of the grand New Year celebrations across the city, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh on Friday said that all bars, restaurants, pubs, and clubs must close by 1 am. The police have issued 30 safety and regulatory guidelines to owners to maintain law and order and ensure public safety.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with owners of bars, restaurants, pubs, and clubs, Singh said the guidelines focus on crowd control, age restrictions, operating hours, women’s safety, noise pollution, and the installation of additional CCTV cameras. He said the directions are aimed at ensuring the safety of women, children, and senior citizens during the celebrations.

The Commissioner said instructions have also been issued regarding proper entry and exit arrangements, fire safety measures, parking facilities, and the display of emergency contact details. The conduct of rave parties or illegal events has been prohibited. Firecrackers and weapons will not be allowed on the premises.

He added that establishments must ensure proper queue management, and event plans must be informed of the police in advance. All establishments must close by 1 am.

While the owners urged that the closure time be extended at least by an hour, Singh said that they cannot permit operations beyond 1 am and that all establishments have been directed to celebrate responsibly and cooperate with the police to ensure peaceful celebrations.

According to the press release, precautionary measures must be taken to prevent fire accidents or stampedes. Adequate precautions should be implemented at entry points, exit points, parking areas, and within the event premises to prevent overcrowding.

At venues where women are present in large numbers, women security personnel must be deployed. In case of any violations, legal action will be initiated against the organisers as well as the owners or managers of the premises. Agencies deploying security staff, DJs, and bouncers must be registered under the Private Security Agencies Regulation Act (PSARA). Their details must be submitted in advance to the local police station along with verified identity cards.