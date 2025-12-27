Time to uncork Karnataka’s untapped potential: Tourism resilience, homestay hurdles

The closing weeks of the year are traditionally marked by familiar rituals — selecting a new planner, choosing an inspiring calendar, and setting new year resolutions that often feel obligatory rather than aspirational. Equally customary is the act of reflection. As 2025 draws to a close, there is much to look back upon, assess, and learn from. Above all, it is a reminder that, despite challenges, we have endured yet another year.

The year began on an uncertain note, with erratic weather patterns unsettling both residents and travellers alike. Early disruptions were followed by landslides that affected major highways and derailed travel plans during the middle of the year.

In contrast, the monsoon season — so often unpredictable — proved to be surprisingly restrained and cooperative. As the year concluded, the tourism sector was confronted with the unexpected “IDidn’tGo” episode, a phenomenon that briefly unsettled travel sentiment.

Taken together, these events rendered 2025 a year that was eventful, yet in many respects, quite ordinary. Despite these fluctuations, the tourism industry demonstrated resilience and recorded a reasonably stable performance overall.

At the most fundamental level of hospitality lies the homestay sector, long cherished by budget travellers and those seeking authentic, local experiences. In 2025, however, this segment witnessed a noticeable slowdown in the number of new homestays being established.

A key factor contributing to this decline was a government directive mandating the alienation of land on which homestays are constructed. While well-intentioned from a regulatory standpoint, the directive has had unintended consequences.