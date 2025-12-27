’TIS THE SEASON!

The jingbang is down (apparently it is a ‘rizz’ phrase) and in-between coughs, colds and osteoporosis to deal with, I’m a happy camper. We had a pre-Christmas melee at the Bangalore Club and copious amounts of food and ambrosia were polished off. As our friends and theirs joined the melee, the atmosphere became more raucous and different plans were made for different days. It was a fantastic amalgamation, as the ‘missing generations’ were looped into video calls as they too, joined us in our celebrations. As their friends and ours imbibed more Madeira, secrets came spilling out which were best kept hidden! But all in good fun as we have made plans for a future ‘wannalink’ or ‘catch-a-vibe’!

Family time and friends-like-family time is contagious. My pals Aloma and David Lobo threw their annual Christmas shindig because their whole family (50 strong, bless them!) with uncles, aunts, children and grand-kids were coming in from the remotest corners of the world. The only person missing was good ol’ Saint Nick himself! No doubt the festivities began with a bang, and till we left, there were no signs of winding down. Aloma and David are friends I admire and respect deeply. The OGs of namma ooru, their contribution and commitment to our city is astounding. Well, so was their party; great food, a fantastic bar, music, friends and family.

I just adore my friend Prashant Issar. He puts his money where his mouth is! His newly opened restaurant ‘Ishaara’ (gesture) is a testament to his commitment to employ the hearing and speech impaired with grace and dignity. We had dinner with him and were so beautifully served by the staff with little sign cards thoughtfully kept on our place mats, so we could sign when we needed something. The restaurant in CBD is sensational, the décor and the vibe, the intensely researched menu of progressive Indian cuisine and the truly innovative cocktails were just puuurfect! As I joke with my friend Prashant, I’m so glad he became a serial entrepreneur and not other things associated with serial!

Enjoy the music and don’t listen to the sad lyrics!

