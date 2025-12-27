Woman dies by suicide amid dowry dispute in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Ghanavi, 26, who was battling for life after attempting suicide at her husband Suraj’s house in Vidyaranyapura, died in hospital on Thursday night.

Police have taken Suraj and his family members into custody. After her death, Ghanavi’s relatives gathered near Suraj’s house and staged a protest. Suraj and his family members tied their dog to the gate to prevent the protesters from entering their house. Ghanavi’s relatives had planned to protest in front of Suraj’s house by keeping her body there. However, police persuaded them to take the body to her parents’ house after postmortem.

Suraj, 29, who works with a commerce company, married Ghanavi on October 29. Based on Suraj’s parents’ demand, a reception was held at Palace Grounds on November 23. They then went to Sri Lanka for honeymoon. They planned a 10-day trip, but returned home on Sunday, within five days. After they returned home, Suraj’s family asked Ghanavi’s parents to take her back. Upset, Ghanavi attempted suicide by hanging on Wednesday afternoon.

“At the time of their wedding, there was no demand for dowry. Later, Suraj’s family started demanding a house, gold and other valuables from Ghanavi’s parents. Ghanavi returned to her parents’ house. After her relatives held a meeting with Suraj’s parents, Ghanavi returned to her in-laws’ house. We suspect Suraj could be impotent.

He might have fought with her when she questioned him during their Lanka tour,” a member of Ghanavi’s family said. Ramamurthy Nagar police have registered a case of dowry death under Section 80 of BNS.