Bengaluru doctors perform full jaw reconstruction

BENGALURU: Doctors at a private hospital in Rajajinagar have successfully reconstructed the lower jaw of a patient aged over 50, whose mandible was almost completely destroyed by a rare bacterial infection named actinomycotic osteomyelitis.

Surgeons planned a full reconstruction using a custom-made titanium implant, a fibula bone from the patient’s leg and replacement of both jaw joints after CT scans revealed that most of the jaw had been eaten away by the infection.

Doctors said it was one of the rarest of rare cases in India, as it involved reconstruction of the entire lower jaw along with both joints, using a custom implant. Advanced 3D imaging, personalised implant design and microsurgical techniques helped restore both the function and appearance of the jaw, highlighting a new way to treat severe jaw damage.

The surgery took 12 to 14 hours and involved two teams working at the same time. One team removed the damaged jaw, while the other prepared the fibula bone and attached it to the custom implant. The bone’s blood supply was connected to the facial artery and internal jugular vein to keep it alive. The rebuilt jaw, including both joints, restored the patient’s ability to speak and maintain facial appearance, they said.

After the surgery, the patient stayed in the hospital for 10 days. Jaw movements were restricted and food was given through a feeding tube. After 15 days, the patient began moving the jaw gradually and received physiotherapy and speech training. Six months later, the patient has regained normal jaw function, speech and facial appearance and has returned to everyday activities, the doctors said.

The surgery was performed by oral and maxillofacial reconstructive surgeon Dr Manjunath NM, head and neck oncology specialist Dr Ajay and oral and maxillofacial surgeon Dr Sumukh.