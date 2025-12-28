Bengaluru hospitals see increase in flu symptoms

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is witnessing a noticeable surge in seasonal influenza and other respiratory infections as the city heads into the year-end, with doctors reporting a sharp rise in patients presenting with flu-like symptoms. “There has been nearly a five-fold increase in outpatient visits for respiratory symptoms over the last few weeks,” said Dr Sachin Kumar, director of Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine at Sakra World Hospital. He said the current trend is being closely monitored due to the rapid spread of the H3N2 strain. He added that hospitals are also seeing a significant rise in paediatric cases, with many children reporting symptoms.

“Around 20–30% of our outpatient visits are currently due to influenza-like illness,” said Dr Koushik N, senior specialist Pulmonologist at Aster RV Hospital. While most cases remain mild and resolve within three to five days, he said elderly patients, immunocompromised individuals and those with comorbidities face a higher risk of complications, including pneumonia. “We are currently seeing around 20 cases of viral influenza and other infections, with H3N2 being the more common variant,” said Dr Mahesh Kumar JM, internal medicine specialist at KIMS Hospital. Cold weather, year-end travel and crowding were contributing factors, he said.

The increase comes even as the Health Department has issued an advisory warning of a likely rise in influenza cases between January and March.

With people moving between cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Kerala, Chennai and other destinations, infections are being carried from one region to another and spreading rapidly after return. Emergency departments are also reporting a steady inflow of patients. “We are seeing patients almost every day with fever, cough and cold, with multiple influenza variants,” said Dr Sruthi Bhaskaran, Head of Emergency Medicine at Vasavi Hospitals.

Do’s

1. Elderly should take influenza vaccination

2. Wear masks during travelling

3. Early consultation if symptoms persist