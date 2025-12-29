Caught in 2k25! Here’s a guide to Gen Z and Gen Alpha’s lingo made popular in 2025

6-7

Meaning: A nonsensical phrase that may sometimes mean ‘so-so’ but lacks concrete definition. Usually accompanied by a gesture - moving both palms up and down.

Example: The meaning of 6-7 is fluid depending on context.

Aura Farming

Meaning: Doing something to make oneself seem cool or impressive.

Example: She was just aura farming with her speech, she didn’t really mean it.

Dropping Lore

Meaning: Revealing unexpected or defining experiences from one’s past.

Example: He dropped some really crazy lore on our first date.

Lowkenuinely

Meaning: A combination of ‘lowkey’ and ‘genuinely’, used to describe a mix of both emotions.

Example: I lowkenuinely feel I could’ve done better on the test.

Mogging

Meaning: Looking better than others, usually in looks or style.

Example: That new haircut/outfit is totally mogging everyone.

Main Character Energy

Meaning: Behaviour or ‘vibe’ associated with the protagonist of a story.

Can be used as a compliment (charisma, confidence, style) or insult (self-absorbed).

Example: That girl’s dress is so pretty, she is giving main character energy.

Cooked

Meaning: Defeated, embarrassed, or destroyed in a competition or game.

Example: He got cooked at the match.

Skibidi

Meaning: Gibberish word that can mean ‘cool’ or ‘bad’.

Example: That DJ’s set was so skibidi.

Slop

Meaning: A word that mocks AI-generated content produced in large quantities, flooding social media platforms as low quality.

Example: That video is so bad, it looks like slop.

Caught in 4k

Meaning: Caught red-handed, usually doing something wrong or embarrassing.

Example: I got caught in 4k cheating on an exam.