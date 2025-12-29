Fix Bengaluru footpaths to mitigate pedestrian accidents: Experts

BENGALURU: Pedestrians continue to pay the price on Bengaluru’s roads, with the city recording over 100 pedestrian accidents every month on average till November-end of 2025. Urban transport experts argued that missing, encroached or poorly designed footpaths force pedestrians on to the road, exposing them to fast-moving traffic.
As per Bengaluru Traffic police, 1,165 accidents left 218 people dead and 947 injured in 11 months. The figures mirror previous years, with 1,216 pedestrian accidents in 2024 and 1,259 in 2023.
Urban experts highlighted that footpaths are not residual urban spaces but a critical safety buffer that determines whether walking is safe or dangerous. Data from the response given to Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar by Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara during the recently concluded winter session also reflects enforcement efforts against footpath encroachment.
In 2024, police registered over 1.17 lakh cases under the Indian Motor Vehicles Act and BNS for vehicles parked on footpaths and 1.72 lakh cases for vehicles driving on footpaths. In 2025, up to October 31, enforcement continued with over 83,000 cases for footpath parking and 14,700 for driving on footpaths.
Traffic expert MN Sreehari said Bengaluru currently lacks even basic compliance with pedestrian safety standards. “As per Indian Road Congress specifications, footpaths must be at least 1.8 metres wide, irrespective of footfall,” he said.
Poor construction practises, including uneven slabs, varying elevations and improper gradients, he added, actively discourage pedestrians from using footpaths. “Agencies like Greater Bengaluru Authority focus on road width and project timelines, not on the quality. Deliverables should be safety oriented, not just completion oriented,” he said.
Ashish Verma, Professor of Transportation Engineering at IISc Bengaluru, said well-designed footpaths are not only amenities but essential safety infrastructure. “High-quality footpaths improve safety. Further, encouraging walking as an active mode of transport has long-term benefits for sustainable mobility,” he said.
Citing cities like those in the Netherlands, he noted how pedestrian-first planning treats footpaths as “well-being spaces,” and were in line with broader sustainability goals including contributing to lower vehicle emissions. Officials from the police department said it alone cannot protect pedestrians when there is no safe space to walk.