Fix Bengaluru footpaths to mitigate pedestrian accidents: Experts

BENGALURU: Pedestrians continue to pay the price on Bengaluru’s roads, with the city recording over 100 pedestrian accidents every month on average till November-end of 2025. Urban transport experts argued that missing, encroached or poorly designed footpaths force pedestrians on to the road, exposing them to fast-moving traffic.

As per Bengaluru Traffic police, 1,165 accidents left 218 people dead and 947 injured in 11 months. The figures mirror previous years, with 1,216 pedestrian accidents in 2024 and 1,259 in 2023.

Urban experts highlighted that footpaths are not residual urban spaces but a critical safety buffer that determines whether walking is safe or dangerous. Data from the response given to Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar by Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara during the recently concluded winter session also reflects enforcement efforts against footpath encroachment.

In 2024, police registered over 1.17 lakh cases under the Indian Motor Vehicles Act and BNS for vehicles parked on footpaths and 1.72 lakh cases for vehicles driving on footpaths. In 2025, up to October 31, enforcement continued with over 83,000 cases for footpath parking and 14,700 for driving on footpaths.