Haute start: Ring in the New Year the glam way with these styling tips

With New Year’s Eve around the corner, many are still caught circling back to the same old question – ‘What should I wear?’ This year, welcoming a twist, the mood is unapologetically comfortable without compromising on glamour. Whether it’s a slip dress styled with a sharp blazer, sequins paired with everyday basics, or co-ord sets that move as easily as you do, party dressing is getting smarter and more wearable.

For fashion and lifestyle content creator Shivani Karnica, comfort is the starting point, especially to begin a new year. “I like outfits that feel familiar and easy, but with a little sparkle. Something I would wear on a good day, just shinier,” she says, adding that dancing-friendly silhouettes are key alongside embracing shine. “If I’m not low-key twinning with the disco ball, it’s not really a New Year outfit,” she laughs.

When it comes to sequins, metallics and satin, the trick is knowing when to stop. Karnica suggests a high-low mix. “Taking one statement piece and pairing it with something super basic always works – a solid tee with a sequin ankle-length skirt or pants. Nothing screams ‘It girl’ more than an outfit that looks like you just threw it on, but still turns heads,” she explains.

Agreeing with her, fashion expert Puja Naik believes party fabrics work best when treated as highlights. “If you’re wearing sequins or metallics, keep the rest of the look minimal – clean makeup, simple heels and understated accessories. Think of party fabrics as a highlight, not the entire outfit,”she says. Yet, satin, a go-to party fit, looks best when styled with structure, like a blazer or crisp shirt, she adds.