Haute start: Ring in the New Year the glam way with these styling tips

With New Year’s Eve around the corner, many are still caught circling back to the same old question – ‘What should I wear?’ This year, welcoming a twist, the mood is unapologetically comfortable without compromising on glamour. Whether it’s a slip dress styled with a sharp blazer, sequins paired with everyday basics, or co-ord sets that move as easily as you do, party dressing is getting smarter and more wearable.
For fashion and lifestyle content creator Shivani Karnica, comfort is the starting point, especially to begin a new year. “I like outfits that feel familiar and easy, but with a little sparkle. Something I would wear on a good day, just shinier,” she says, adding that dancing-friendly silhouettes are key alongside embracing shine. “If I’m not low-key twinning with the disco ball, it’s not really a New Year outfit,” she laughs.
When it comes to sequins, metallics and satin, the trick is knowing when to stop. Karnica suggests a high-low mix. “Taking one statement piece and pairing it with something super basic always works – a solid tee with a sequin ankle-length skirt or pants. Nothing screams ‘It girl’ more than an outfit that looks like you just threw it on, but still turns heads,” she explains.
Agreeing with her, fashion expert Puja Naik believes party fabrics work best when treated as highlights. “If you’re wearing sequins or metallics, keep the rest of the look minimal – clean makeup, simple heels and understated accessories. Think of party fabrics as a highlight, not the entire outfit,”she says. Yet, satin, a go-to party fit, looks best when styled with structure, like a blazer or crisp shirt, she adds.
Tailored Confidence
Current trends lean heavily towards relaxed tailoring and layered looks. “Coordinated sets, structured jumpsuits and relaxed tailoring are all trending,” Naik notes, adding that androgynous styling is also gaining momentum this year. “A slip dress styled with a well-tailored blazer or relaxed trousers paired with a great top or waistcoat are some of my go-to options. These combinations look polished without trying too hard and are comfortable enough to carry you through the night,” she adds.
Stylist Ambarish Sonari notes a drift towards knitwear considering the weather. “Knitwear continues to rise, with mesh polos, statement cardigans and elevated knits replacing the traditional party shirt,” he says. Although he believes fabrics like velvet and satin instantly elevate party looks without tipping into costume territory.
Meanwhile, fashion content creator Avanthika Babu suggests shining inside and out, stressing that this New Year’s Eve, confidence is the real dress code. “No matter the occasion, I always prioritise feeling good in what I’m wearing,” she says. Her go-to look typically features a shimmery or satin bodycon dress paired with comfortable boots and an oversized jacket, as she adds, “I’m also seeing a lot of monochrome looks and relaxed tailoring – basically outfits that look put together without being too loud.” Whereas for people who like being at home or for house parties and relaxed celebrations, Babu recommends keeping things minimal yet intentional. “A well-fitted top paired with tailored trousers or relaxed denim works perfectly,” she says.
The finishing touch
Besides the fit, accessories like footwear play a major role in completing your New Year look. “Footwear and small details can completely change a look. Ankle-length and knee-length boots instantly elevate an outfit and make it feel intentional with very little effort,” recommends Naik. Incorporating elements of the trendy ‘clean girl’ look, like subtle jewellery and slicked back hair, Karnika adds oomph with bold lips or eyes. “Shimmered eyes and a shiny lip are my go-to finishing touch,” she says, continuing, “Add one slightly unhinged piece like a sparkly bag, statement shoes or something shiny, and suddenly the outfit will make sense.” Whereas Sonari adds, “Statement belts – wide, metallic or with standout buckles – are also having a moment and work particularly well over tailored looks.”