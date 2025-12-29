Man held for sexually exploiting two sisters in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old married cloth shop owner has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two sisters, including a minor. Under the pretext of love and promising marriage, the accused cheated the 26-year-old woman and duped her of Rs 20 lakh and 200 grams of gold ornaments.

The accused Shubhamshu Shukla, a native of Haryana, has been living in Bengaluru for the past four years. He was staying in a rented house in Dasarahalli. His wife, however, resides in his native place.

Shukla and the victim lived in the same locality. He allegedly first befriended the victim’s minor sister and sexually abused her. He later developed a relationship with the victim, a 26-year-old woman, and the two entered into a live-in relationship for a few months. During this period, he allegedly sexually exploited the woman under the false promise of marriage.

The police added that during the relationship, the accused allegedly collected more than Rs 20 lakh from the victim multiple times. When she later found that he was already married and confronted him, he reportedly promised to obtain a divorce and continued to extract money from her.

Following this, the victim filed a complaint. A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered. The accused was arrested a week ago.