Namma 112 Hoysala staff act swiftly, save three lives

BENGALURU: In three separate incidents, swift action by Namma 112 Hoysala patrolling staff led to the rescue of a child, the tracing of a mentally unstable missing boy, and the saving of a man who attempted suicide.

In the Bommanahalli police station limits, on Sunday, around 5 am, a youth staying in a hostel on Viveknagar Main Road sent a message to his parents stating, “I am dying.” The parents immediately alerted the 112 emergency number. Hoysala staff, Assistant Sub-Inspector Devaraju and Head Constable Ningappa, reached the spot within eight minutes and found the youth with head injuries after he had jumped from the third floor of the building. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where timely emergency medical treatment helped save his life.

In another incident, Chamarajapete Hoysala police traced a missing 16-year-old mentally unstable boy who had gone missing on the night of December 27. The boy’s mother alerted the emergency number. The staff gathered local information and traced the boy the same night, safely reuniting him with his mother.

Similarly, JP Nagar Hoysala police rescued a two-year-old boy who had been kidnapped by a mentally unstable woman near 3rd Phase, JP Nagar. Hosalya staff noticed the woman behaving suspiciously with the child and questioned her. As she failed to provide satisfactory details, the police took custody of the child and later reunited him with his mother.