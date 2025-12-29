Three from Bangkok held at Bengaluru Airport with hydroponic ganja worth Rs 6.23 crore

BENGALURU: Three passengers who arrived from Bangkok at Kempegowda International Airport have been arrested for allegedly carrying hydroponic ganja worth Rs 6.23 crore, concealed in their checked-in baggage, officials said on Monday.

The arrests were made by the Customs department on December 28, they said.

"Bengaluru Customs intercepted three passengers who arrived from Bangkok and seized 17.80 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 6.23 crore, concealed in checked-in baggage," Bengaluru Customs said in a post on 'X', without divulging further details about the identities of the accused.

All accused were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, it added.