DCM DK Shivakumar visits Kogilu, says won’t allow government land grab

BENGALURU: Days after the demolition of slum houses in Fakeer Colony and Wasim Layout at Kogilu took a political turn with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan taking a dig at the Congress government, saying it was following the ‘UP model’, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar visited the demolition site and sought details like voter ID card and Aadhaar for verification. The DCM said, “The government will not give land grabbers a chance.”
He added that the contentious site was a quarry pit, and about 10 years ago, the government gave land to the corporation and waste management department to build a biogas plant, animal rendering unit and coconut rendering unit. “Overnight, some sheds have mushroomed. The place has turned into a garbage mound, and there is a leachate tank,” the DCM said, justifying the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s demolition drive.
The DCM stated that the local MLA was aware of the situation and when some people approached him seeking his intervention, he did not entertain, citing the genuine reason of health for rejecting their proposal for housing.
To a media question on Kerala leaders commenting on the demolition and embarrassing the government, the DCM said, “The Kerala CM and Left party are scared of losing, they want to bank on minority voters, and tried to politicise this issue. The Kerala team is here because an election is coming. There is no question of embarrassment; we have to keep the city clean and maintain law and order. We cannot allow people to just occupy government land.”
“Will you allow people to come and occupy your property?” he asked the media. “The Kerala CM is on the verge of losing the election, that is why he is doing politics. This is a local issue, and I appeal to him not to interfere in Karnataka’s affairs.”
Shivakumar said the land belongs to the corporation and an agency that deals with waste management, which is completing fencing work, but before that, the protest happened. He said the agency had informed them about the demolition.
The DCM said a meeting will be held with CM Siddaramaiah and Housing department, and the deserving will be given justice.
SHRC visits Kogilu site
After the Kogilu slum demolition sparked off a hot debate and slugfest between the Congress government and Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Chairman Sham Bhat visited the spot on Monday and directed officials to gauge the impact on children.
Bhat told TNIE, “The dwellers have claimed they have all ‘documents’ and termed the demolition illegal. Only after a preliminary report will SHRC be in a position to comment and make recommendations to the government, and the ADGP, DySP will probe.”
The SHRC police wing will conduct inquiries, and those affected will need to submit documents. “If it is government land, we will examine records and make recommendations,” Bhatt told reporters. Meanwhile, residents allege alternative arrangements were not made before the demolition, although media reports indicate temporary shelter centres were opened at a distance.
Social activist and complainant T Narasimha Murthy said GBA had not followed due process, which resulted in a humanitarian crisis. “Before demolition, GBA has to ensure the rehabilitation of dwellers. Their accommodation, food and medicines should have been taken care of, but GBA left over 250 families, including children and the vulnerable, in the biting cold,” said Murthy.
SHRC also served notices to Bengaluru Urban DC and Greater Bengaluru Authority, seeking their response within seven days.