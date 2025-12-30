DCM DK Shivakumar visits Kogilu, says won’t allow government land grab

BENGALURU: Days after the demolition of slum houses in Fakeer Colony and Wasim Layout at Kogilu took a political turn with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan taking a dig at the Congress government, saying it was following the ‘UP model’, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar visited the demolition site and sought details like voter ID card and Aadhaar for verification. The DCM said, “The government will not give land grabbers a chance.”

He added that the contentious site was a quarry pit, and about 10 years ago, the government gave land to the corporation and waste management department to build a biogas plant, animal rendering unit and coconut rendering unit. “Overnight, some sheds have mushroomed. The place has turned into a garbage mound, and there is a leachate tank,” the DCM said, justifying the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s demolition drive.

The DCM stated that the local MLA was aware of the situation and when some people approached him seeking his intervention, he did not entertain, citing the genuine reason of health for rejecting their proposal for housing.

To a media question on Kerala leaders commenting on the demolition and embarrassing the government, the DCM said, “The Kerala CM and Left party are scared of losing, they want to bank on minority voters, and tried to politicise this issue. The Kerala team is here because an election is coming. There is no question of embarrassment; we have to keep the city clean and maintain law and order. We cannot allow people to just occupy government land.”