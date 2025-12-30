Metro to run till 3 am; MG Rd Station to shut by 10 pm in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will extend metro services on the Purple, Green and Yellow lines on New Year’s Eve 2026, with last trains running up to 3.10 am on some routes. Services will run at a higher frequency overnight.

MG Road station will be closed from 10 pm. Token sales at Trinity and Cubbon Park stations will be stopped after 11 pm. Passengers travelling after that time are advised to purchase return journey tickets in advance through QR tickets or ensure sufficient balance on their smart cards. On the Purple Line, the last trains from Whitefield to Challaghatta and from Challaghatta to Whitefield will depart at 1.45 am and 2 am respectively. On the Green Line, the last services between Madavara and Silk Institute, in both directions, will depart at 2 am.

On the Yellow Line, services will run later into the night, with the last train from RV Road to Bommasandra departing at 3.10 am, while the final service from Bommasandra to RV Road will leave at 1.30 am.

Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic, the city’s main interchange, will see its last departures towards all four directions– Whitefield, Challaghatta, Madavara and Silk Institute at 2.45 am.

However, trains will continue to stop at nearby Trinity and Cubbon Park.