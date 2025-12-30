Tight security planned in Bengaluru for New Year's Eve

BENGALURU: Police have taken strict measures to ensure that no untoward incidents occur during the New Year celebrations across the city, with women’s safety being prioritised, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said after a review meeting here on Monday.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Director General & Inspector General of Police Dr MA Saleem, City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, and other senior officials.

Special measures have been directed to prevent overcrowding and mishaps at major locations. He also said that adequate arrangements should be made to operate a large number of BMTC buses after midnight to enable people to return home.

Meanwhile, Singh directed strict action against those indulging in spoilsport activities during the celebrations. He said that 20,000 additional police personnel, along with technical surveillance teams, will keep a close watch on troublemakers.

He urged either to book cabs or ensure that at least one person in the group drives without consuming alcohol. For the first time, police will not allow circular movement on Brigade Road to avoid bottlenecks.

A total of 164 women’s help desks have been set up to assist and report any incidents. Additionally, 55 ambulances, 37 fire tenders, and four SWAT teams have been deployed. For the first time, buses and travellers will be stationed at appropriate locations to clear crowds.