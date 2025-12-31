Books that stayed with me in 2025

Both books capture the modern condition: the ability to articulate one’s pain while feeling utterly powerless to transcend it. Unexpectedly, fiction became my sanctuary. For me, Mitch Albom is literary comfort food. It was warm, sentimental and sincere. His latest, Twice, imagines what we might do if life offered second chances. Beneath its simplicity lies a tender meditation on regret, forgiveness, and the parallel lives we carry in our heads.

My most treasured non-fiction this year came from two European historians. Rutger Bregman’s Moral Ambition asks what it would mean to redirect ambition toward humanity’s hardest problems. Johan Norberg’s Peak Human makes the data-driven case that humanity, despite anxieties, has never been better off. Reading them together felt like an internal duel between my cynicism and optimism. Memoirs, too, became anchors. Malala Yousafzai’s Finding My Way reminded me that courage at 15 must evolve into resilience at 25. Arundhati Roy’s Mother Mary Comes to Me is a meditation on the shaping force of a single, complex relationship. And Aruna Roy’s The Personal Is Political maps five decades of public action with a clarity that only lived experience can offer.

I am still waiting to read Margaret Atwood’s Book of Lives, but I have no doubt it will be as sharp, unsentimental, and wickedly humorous as she is. Technology books flooded the market this year, most celebrating progress with uncritical enthusiasm. Adam Becker’s More Everything Forever stood out for its willingness to question whether ‘more’ is inherently meaningful.