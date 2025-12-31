Four leopard cubs rescued near Bengaluru's Tavarekere; reunification efforts to begin soon

BENGALURU: PfA Wildlife Hospital in Bengaluru rescued four leopard cubs near Dodda Aalada Mara in Tavarekere after they were found abandoned due to human activity. The rescue was carried out through a coordinated effort by the Karnataka Forest Department and PfA’s Quick Rescue Reaction Team.

PfA received an alert from Ravi, Deputy Range Forest Officer, Karnataka Forest Department, following which the Quick Rescue Reaction Team reached the spot within 30 minutes. The area was thoroughly inspected for signs of the mother’s return before the cubs were shifted for medical care.

The cubs, estimated to be five to seven days old and comprising three females and one male, were found dehydrated. They were transported to PfA Wildlife Hospital, where ultrasonography confirmed that there were no internal injuries. The cubs were stabilised and supported with an age-appropriate nutritional formula after missing several nursing cycles.

Colonel Dr Navaz Shariff, Chief Wildlife Veterinarian at PfA Wildlife Hospital, said that leopard mothers rarely abandon their cubs and are often forced to leave due to increasing human presence. He stated that the responsibility of rescue teams is to intervene only when required and then allow nature to reconnect.

PfA is preparing to return the cubs to the original site tonight for a monitored reunification attempt. As part of the effort, recorded vocalisations of the cubs will be played intermittently, and urine scent collected from the cubs will be placed strategically to help the mother locate them. Teams will maintain distance to minimise human presence and stress.

PfA Wildlife Hospital has handled more than 48,000 wildlife rescues across 235 species and continues to work in wildlife conservation, emergency medical care, rehabilitation, and safe release of native fauna.