Gaps in facilities exposed as 4 lakh tourists throng Hampi this week

HAMPI/HOSAPETE: The UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi has witnessed an unprecedented surge in tourist footfall over the past week, with official estimates placing the number of visitors between four and five lakh. The sharp rise has been attributed largely to the Christmas holidays and a wave of educational tours organised by schools and colleges from across Karnataka and neighbouring states.

Officials from the Vijayanagara district administration said the influx is one of the highest recorded in recent years, underscoring Hampi’s growing popularity as a cultural and historical destination. Tourist spots like Stone Chariot, Virupaksha Temple and other noted monuments remained crowded throughout the week, with long queues seen at major monuments and viewing points.

The surge has brought cheer to local traders, guides, transport operators and small hospitality businesses. Street vendors, souvenir sellers and eateries reported a significant jump in sales, while auto-rickshaw drivers and tour guides said they were fully booked for most of the week.

“Hampi is beautiful, but the facilities do not match the number of people coming here,” said a tourist from Hyderabad, who stayed in a community hall due to non-availability of rooms.

Local stakeholders and tourism experts have urged the government to take proactive steps to prepare for future surges. Suggestions include increasing accommodation capacity through budget stays and improving public amenities.

Officials said plans are being discussed to enhance facilities and ensure sustainable tourism without compromising the heritage value of the site.