Houses only for the eligible, not encroachers: Dy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said the government will not “gift” anything to encroachers, but instead, punish those who facilitated the encroachment of government land.
The DCM was replying to a question if the government will provide housing to people evicted from a slum at Kogilu in Bengaluru after a demolition drive by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).
When pointed to opposition criticism that the Congress government is indulging in appeasement politics and shielding encroachers of government land, Shivakumar said only eligible people who have been evicted will be provided alternative accommodation. "There is no appeasement politics … Housing will be provided through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana only to eligible evictees on humanitarian grounds," he said.
He also warned of strict action against those who facilitated the encroachment. "Many evictees have given statements that some people collected money and allowed them to set up sheds there. We will take action against those who facilitated the encroachment," he said.
“Some evictees said land rights were issued sometime back. I have asked officials to review these claims. Some outsiders had also encroached the land recently. We will find the original settlers and rehabilitate them," he said.
On CPIM leaders and MPs from Kerala criticising the Congress administration, he said, "We are running our government well. They can give whatever statement they want, but we will not allow encroachments. The Left government in Kerala, which has not even fulfilled the promises they made to the victims of previous floods in that state, doesn’t have any right to talk about our state. We know how to govern our state."
BJP LEADER TWISTING MY STATEMENT: DCM
Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, in his clarification to the press about asking the Kerala government not to interfere in Karnataka’s administration, said he has not spoken ill of Keralites. He said, “BJP leader Rajeev Chandrashekhar is twisting my statement and misleading people. I have a good relationship with the people of Kerala. I will campaign for the Kerala elections, and our government will come to power in Kerala.
That is why the BJP is trying to create confusion.” The DCM said local body elections will be held next year, and guarantee schemes will continue and give strength to the people.
BJP: houses given to illegal immigrants
Union Minister Shobha Kardandlaje and other senior BJP leaders accused the government of providing houses to “illegal immigrants” evicted from government land at Kogilu. She said that like the West Bengal government, Congress in Karnataka too is trying to change the demography of the state by giving houses and documents to illegal immigrants. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said illegal immigrants from Bangladesh are residing in Kogilu and have obtained fake Aadhaar cards.