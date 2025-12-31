Houses only for the eligible, not encroachers: Dy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said the government will not “gift” anything to encroachers, but instead, punish those who facilitated the encroachment of government land.

The DCM was replying to a question if the government will provide housing to people evicted from a slum at Kogilu in Bengaluru after a demolition drive by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

When pointed to opposition criticism that the Congress government is indulging in appeasement politics and shielding encroachers of government land, Shivakumar said only eligible people who have been evicted will be provided alternative accommodation. "There is no appeasement politics … Housing will be provided through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana only to eligible evictees on humanitarian grounds," he said.

He also warned of strict action against those who facilitated the encroachment. "Many evictees have given statements that some people collected money and allowed them to set up sheds there. We will take action against those who facilitated the encroachment," he said.

“Some evictees said land rights were issued sometime back. I have asked officials to review these claims. Some outsiders had also encroached the land recently. We will find the original settlers and rehabilitate them," he said.

On CPIM leaders and MPs from Kerala criticising the Congress administration, he said, "We are running our government well. They can give whatever statement they want, but we will not allow encroachments. The Left government in Kerala, which has not even fulfilled the promises they made to the victims of previous floods in that state, doesn’t have any right to talk about our state. We know how to govern our state."