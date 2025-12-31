Literary Lookbook

A memoir, travelogue, family history and fiction all at once, Bengaluru poet Jeet Thayil explores questions of identity and belonging through the lives of his parents – Ammu and George (veteran journalist TJS George). Written lyrically and in a non-linear format, this ‘documentary novel’ pieces together stories of the couple’s early days living in a small Bombay apartment; George through his days of reporting in Vietnam in the thick of war and the family’s constant moving from city to city in India and around the world.