New Year's Eve: Experts flag binge drinking risks

BENGALURU: As Bengaluru prepares for New Year festivities, doctors are cautioning residents about potential health risks of binge drinking. Hospitals across the city typically see a rise in alcohol-related emergencies during this period, ranging from gastrointestinal issues to severe, life-threatening complications. Medical experts urge residents to watch for warning signs such as persistent vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice or severe intoxication, and to seek prompt medical attention if symptoms appear.

“During the first week of January, we often treat young adults and adults under 40 who experience vomiting, indigestion, acute gastritis and abnormal liver enzyme levels. Rapid consumption of alcohol, especially in those with pre-existing conditions like fatty liver or diabetes, can result in severe complications, including acute-on-chronic liver failure,” shared Dr Naveen Ganju, Senior Consultant - Hepatology & Integrated Liver Care at Aster RV Hospital.

Doctors said that while chronic liver disease develops over time, acute issues such as alcoholic pancreatitis, alcohol-induced gastritis, and intoxication-related accidents spike during festive seasons. “Men and younger adults living away from home are particularly vulnerable, often drinking excessively due to peer pressure and lack of oversight. We also see accidents, falls, and other high-risk behaviour linked to alcohol consumption,” explained Dr Lorance Peter, Director - Gastroenterology & Hepatology at Sakra World Hospital.

Dr Anantha Padmanabha, Consultant – Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi, highlighted additional concerns: “Severe dehydration, heart attacks, strokes, metabolic acidosis, and worsening liver conditions are common in emergency rooms during this period. Younger adults may also experience palpitations, anxiety, sleep disturbances, and electrolyte imbalances. Alcohol-related injuries from falls or road accidents are increasingly frequent.”

Doctors emphasised that though alcohol is bad for everyone, it has higher risks for women.