Pickup, parking norms at KIA eased congestion: BIAL

BENGALURU: Ever since the new rules concerning passenger pickup and vehicle parking came into effect at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) two weeks back, the airport authorities have been fine-tuning the norms in the light of mixed responses from the users. The changes, meanwhile, have helped reduce the congestion in the pickup areas of the two terminals and improve the safety of passengers, especially women, they said.

A statement from Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) stated that under the new parking rules, the airport allows eight minutes – much longer than international standards – of free use of the zone for all users and Rs 150 will be charged for stay from the 8th to 13th minute and Rs 300 charged from the 13th to 18th minute.”

Later, considering public opinion, this regulation was relaxed a little – the authorities extended the free parking duration at Terminal 1 arrival pickup areas P3 and P4 to 15 minutes for commercial vehicles, such as non-aggregator taxis.

A spokesperson for the BIAL said the changes were made primarily considering a history of female passengers being harassed by unverified taxi operators at the pickup zones. “Over the years, solo women travellers have highlighted safety risks posed by unauthorised taxi operators, including coercion to pay fares above approved rates or being left stranded mid-journey,” the spokesperson said.