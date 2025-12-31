Pickup, parking norms at KIA eased congestion: BIAL

BENGALURU: Ever since the new rules concerning passenger pickup and vehicle parking came into effect at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) two weeks back, the airport authorities have been fine-tuning the norms in the light of mixed responses from the users. The changes, meanwhile, have helped reduce the congestion in the pickup areas of the two terminals and improve the safety of passengers, especially women, they said.
A statement from Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) stated that under the new parking rules, the airport allows eight minutes – much longer than international standards – of free use of the zone for all users and Rs 150 will be charged for stay from the 8th to 13th minute and Rs 300 charged from the 13th to 18th minute.”
Later, considering public opinion, this regulation was relaxed a little – the authorities extended the free parking duration at Terminal 1 arrival pickup areas P3 and P4 to 15 minutes for commercial vehicles, such as non-aggregator taxis.
A spokesperson for the BIAL said the changes were made primarily considering a history of female passengers being harassed by unverified taxi operators at the pickup zones. “Over the years, solo women travellers have highlighted safety risks posed by unauthorised taxi operators, including coercion to pay fares above approved rates or being left stranded mid-journey,” the spokesperson said.
The BIAL has addressed the misuse of kerb space and unauthorised solicitation by enabling passengers to access the areas for authorised taxi pickups more easily. “Unauthorised taxi operators are no longer allowed to park in the arrival zone to solicit passengers,” the spokesperson said.
A major concern raised by many passengers was the walking distance to the parking zones in P3 and P4 from the arrival gates. To address this, the airport authority has added around 20 additional staff members alongside buggy services, shuttle services operating every five minutes, a dedicated wheelchair assistance service and six cars to ferry passengers to the P3 and P4 pick-up zones.
While the changes were met with initial resistance, they have eased the operations.