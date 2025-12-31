Rs 5.30 crore cheating case uncovered in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A family of three, along with their associates, allegedly cheated more than 20 job aspirants of Rs 5.30 crore by falsely promising government jobs.

The accused reportedly posed as influential political office-bearers, claiming close links with ministers, legislators, and senior government officials to gain the trust of victims. According to a police complaint filed by Sangamesh Rachaiah Vastrada (40), who hails from Vijapura, he was introduced to Shamshad Begum, who claimed to be the general secretary of the Women’s Wing of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. She introduced her father, Mansoor Ahmed, as a joint secretary of Congress.

They assured the complainant that they could secure Group D and other vacant posts in various government departments in exchange for money. The complainant introduced them to 14 other candidates.

The accused collected Rs 56 lakh in cash, promising jobs in water resources, health, and social welfare departments. Fake examination hall tickets were issued, and candidates were told a “special examination” would be conducted after the regular exams. Later, the accused claimed the candidates would be accommodated under government backlog vacancies.