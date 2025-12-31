South Corpn launches drive against illegal bus shelters in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With a view to making footpaths pedestrian-friendly and preventing traffic jams, South City Corporation officials have launched a drive against unauthorised bus shelters/stops and illegal LED advertisement boards and hoardings displayed there and other public places.

Naveen Kumar Raju, Additional Commissioner for Development, Bengaluru South City Corporation, said, “We have identified unauthorised bus shelters/stops along with Bengaluru Traffic Police and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation. There are 15 unauthorised bus shelters in our limits. While some of them cause traffic congestion when people get down or board buses, others are in a dilapidated state.”

“Unauthorised bus shelters/stops have become a major problem as many corporates and NGOs under CSR fund or MLAs/MPs under local area development fund build bus shelters within 50 or 100 metres from the existing authorised ones. We will remove them completely. The new ones will be moved to wherever they are required,” he said.

Regarding LED display boards installed in bus shelters and other public spaces, he said GBA have been working for more than a week with their counterparts in Bescom to identify the unauthorised ones. “There are 96 unauthorised LED display boards. The drive from December 30 will continue till all unauthorised shelters and LED boards and hoardings are removed,” Raju said.