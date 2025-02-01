Bengaluru Metro: Free parking for cyclists, special space for PwDs

BENGALURU: The parking policy for Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has been finalised and will be sent to the Urban Development department shortly for approval.

To incentivise environment-friendly transport, parking for cycles will be made free and special parking space provided for Persons with Disabilities.

A top official told TNIE, “The policy 2.0 was readied in October 2024 and public feedback sought. We also took feedback from the Directorate of Urban Land Transport. It was very keen on incentivising cyclists and we incorporated it.”

At present, cycles are charged Rs 1 for an hour and Rs 10 for a full day. “In future, BMRCL will earmark space for cyclists at every Metro station on the network and upcoming stations,” the official said.

To encourage PwDs to travel by Metro, every station will have exclusive space earmarked for them.

“There will be space to park at least two vehicles (modified two-wheelers) in the parking lot. There will be more space in bigger stations,” he said.

To dissuade non-Metro commuters from using parking space at Metro stations, BMRCL plans to link parking fee payment with the National Common Mobility Card.

“After it gets integrated with the BMTC network and catches on in popularity, cash or any other payment will not be accepted in future for parking fee,” another official said.

Ample parking space has been proposed in the peripheral and terminal stations of the network.

“We cannot create standalone multi-storeyed parking lots as the Transit Oriented Development policy of the State government does not permit it. But we are planning to provide as much space as possible,” the official said.

To provide last-mile connectivity for Yellow Line, scheduled for launch in April, top officials visited the stations to ensure bus and parking facilities are in place.

More AFC gates at 7 stations

To cater to the high number of passengers, the number of entry and exit gates (Automatic Fare Collection gates) have been increased, said a senior official in the Operations department.