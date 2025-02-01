Davanagere police arrest pharmacist in POCSO case

DAVANAGERE: The Davanagere police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly raping a minor girl and threatening her.

Based on a complaint lodged by ASI HN Shashidhar at Davanagere Cybercrime, Economic Offences, Narcotics (CEN) police, the police registered a complaint and arrested Amzad (56), who owns a pharmacy at Devaraj Urs Extension ‘C’ Block here, and produced him in court, which sent him to judicial custody.

The complainant stated that when he was on duty, he came across a video clip on social media, depicting a person sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The complainant also said that the issue was brought to the notice of the higher authorities and the contents of the video showed that the minor girl was taken to a home and raped. Further, the immoral act was videographed and shared on social media.

The CEN police filed an FIR under Section 67, 67(A), 67(B) of the IT Act, and Section 77, 294, 64 of BNS, 2023, and Sections 4,6,14, and 15 of POCSO Act, 2012, and investigation is under way.

Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth formed a team led by DSP Padmashree Gunjikar and directed them to solve the case, which resulted in Amzad’s arrest.