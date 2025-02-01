Don’t try to board moving bus, Karnataka transport minister warns commuters

BENGALURU: Following the tragic incident of a 20-year-old woman coming under the wheels of a BMTC bus near Padmanabha Nagar in Banashankari Traffic Police Station limits on Wednesday, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy urged people to safely board and deboard buses and never try to catch a moving bus.

On Wednesday morning, Monica, a resident of Katriguppe working in a private company, in a hurry to catch a BMTC bus, tripped and came under the rear wheel. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

“It is very clear that if a person tries to catch a running bus or shows negligence while deboarding a bus or while boarding and even standing on footboard, he or she is likely to meet with an accident. We have already created awareness on these issues, but still, people end up repeating the same mistake,” said Reddy.

The minister stressed that as the BMTC has a fleet of over 6,500 buses and the frequency is higher and in cities like Bengaluru, the public should not panic.