Fiscal hopes: Young Bengalureans on Budget 2025

Anaan Farooq, Public Policy Research Associate

As a young person in Bengaluru, I’m hoping for a budget that actually speaks to the realities of people like us. Last year’s gender budget was historic in terms of allocation, but it still missed key areas – like recognising the contributions of ASHA and anganwadi workers, who are the backbone of community healthcare and early education but continue to be underpaid and undervalued.

There’s also this huge silence on women’s unpaid domestic labour, which feels like a glaring oversight year after year. This time, I would love to see a stronger focus on those at the margins – like Muslim women, Dalit women, and queer communities. Their needs aren’t ‘extras’; they are essentials. Whether it’s access to healthcare, safe housing, or skill-building opportunities, catering to these communities specifically can transform lives, but it requires intentional allocations, not just broad strokes.