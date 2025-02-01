Lokayukta police raid seven officials, unearth DA worth Rs 18.45 crore
BENGALURU: Lokayukta police unearthed disproportionate assets (DA) valued at Rs 18.45 crore allegedly possessed by seven government officials in various parts of the state on Friday.
Conducting simultaneous raids on more than 27 premises in connection with seven DA cases registered in Bengaluru city, Belagavi, Bagalkote, Chitradurga and Raichur, the Lokayukta police unearthed DA valued at Rs 8.57 crore allegedly possessed by Madhav Rao, assistant executive engineer, Hebbal Division of BBMP.
According to a statement, Rao allegedly possessed immovable assets worth Rs 7.52 crore, including 7 sites, 2 houses, and 48.27 acres of agricultural land. He was also found owning movable assets valued at Rs 1.05 crore, including jewellery worth Rs 55 lakh and vehicles worth Rs 50 lakh.
Lokayukta police in Belagavi found Sachin Basavant Manded, first division assistant, office of sub-registrar, Belagavi North, owning DA worth Rs 2.50 crore.
They included immovable assets worth Rs 58 lakh, including 1 site, 1 under-construction building, 1 acre and 12 guntas of agricultural land and movable assets worth Rs 1.92 crore, including the jewellery of Rs 87.27 lakh and bank deposits of Rs 1.01 crore.
TK Ramesh, deputy secretary, zilla panchayat, Bengaluru Rural, was found possessing DA worth Rs 2.21 crore which included Rs 1.23 crore of immovable assets comprising 3 sites, 1 house and movable assets of Rs 97.83 lakh, including vehicles worth Rs 20 lakh and other expenditures of Rs 67.50 lakh.
In Chitradurga, the Lokayukta police unearthed Rs 1.78 crore DA allegedly possessed by KC Shashidhar, manager, district Backward Classes Welfare Department. They included immovable assets of Rs 1.21 crore comprising 1 site, 1 house, 9 acres 14 guntas of agricultural land and movable assets of Rs 57.05 lakh, including jewellery worth Rs 21.66 lakh.
Shivalingaiah, PDO, Hulageri Gram Panchayat, Badami taluk, Bagalkot district, was found possessing DA of Rs 1.43 crore, including Rs 1.18 crore immovable assets comprising 1 site, 1 house and movable assets of Rs 24.75 lakh, including jewellery worth Rs 14.28 lakh.
Narasimha Rao Gujjar, assistant accounts officer, Raichur ZP, allegedly owned DA worth Rs 1.20 crore, including immovable assets of Rs 78 lakh comprising 5 sites and 2 houses and movable assets of Rs 42.48 lakh, including jewellery worth Rs 40.40 lakh.
Sanjay Annappa Durgannavar, veterinary inspector, Raibagh taluk, Belagavi district, was found possessing DA of Rs 74.07 lakh, including Rs 50.77 lakh worth immovable assets and movable assets of Rs 23.30 lakh.