Lokayukta police raid seven officials, unearth DA worth Rs 18.45 crore

BENGALURU: Lokayukta police unearthed disproportionate assets (DA) valued at Rs 18.45 crore allegedly possessed by seven government officials in various parts of the state on Friday.

Conducting simultaneous raids on more than 27 premises in connection with seven DA cases registered in Bengaluru city, Belagavi, Bagalkote, Chitradurga and Raichur, the Lokayukta police unearthed DA valued at Rs 8.57 crore allegedly possessed by Madhav Rao, assistant executive engineer, Hebbal Division of BBMP.

According to a statement, Rao allegedly possessed immovable assets worth Rs 7.52 crore, including 7 sites, 2 houses, and 48.27 acres of agricultural land. He was also found owning movable assets valued at Rs 1.05 crore, including jewellery worth Rs 55 lakh and vehicles worth Rs 50 lakh.

Lokayukta police in Belagavi found Sachin Basavant Manded, first division assistant, office of sub-registrar, Belagavi North, owning DA worth Rs 2.50 crore.

They included immovable assets worth Rs 58 lakh, including 1 site, 1 under-construction building, 1 acre and 12 guntas of agricultural land and movable assets worth Rs 1.92 crore, including the jewellery of Rs 87.27 lakh and bank deposits of Rs 1.01 crore.