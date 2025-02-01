Private schools in Bengaluru hike fee by 40 per cent, parents fume

BENGALURU: With private school fees in Bengaluru going as high as Rs 2 lakh for third standard, parents argue that schools are profiteering and commercialising education by arbitrarily increasing fees by 30% to 40%, far exceeding the standard 8% to 15% hike justified under guidelines.

Recently, the Voice of Parents Association shared a detailed fee breakdown in a post on social media, which included Rs 1.9 lakh for tuition, Rs 9,000 for annual maintenance fees, and Rs 11,449 labelled as “imprest.”

Parents are demanding government intervention through a fee determination committee to address the issue. They also allege that existing laws meant to regulate fees are riddled with loopholes, often created in collusion with private schools. Schools, unwilling to be regulated, either challenge these measures or bypass them through corruption.

To add to the burden, many schools have also stopped offering installment payment options, forcing parents to pay fees upfront and increasing their financial strain.

The Voice of Parents association demanded that schools must, at the very least, provide parents with the option to pay fees in monthly, quarterly, or half-yearly instalments. They further insisted that schools display a clear breakdown of their fee structure on the notice board and submit it to the education department. The fees approved by the department should be the only ones collected from parents, and any charges beyond that are illegal.