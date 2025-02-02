Actor Prakash Raj files complaint against actor Oversharing fake picture

MYSURU: Noted film actor Prakash Raj on Saturday filed a complaint against actor Prashanth Sambargi at Lakshmipuram police station in Mysuru, on charges of posting fake photographs of him taking a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh Mela, on social media. The photograph has since gone viral.

In his complaint, Prakash Raj stated that Sambargi had uploaded a doctored photo on his Facebook account with an intention to defame him. Based on his complaint, police lodged an FIR under Section 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) which deals with forgery intending to harm the reputation of the person.

Later speaking to the media, Prakash Raj said there are people in this country whose job is to spread fake messages and photos on social media. “Prashanth Sambargi has uploaded a fake photo of mine on social media. To prevent such people from uploading fake photos or messages on social media, I filed a complaint.

He has uploaded a fake photo of me taking a bath in the Kumbh Mela, created through AI. He is trying to create religious differences. Somebody has to question him. In the past, former MP Pratap Simha had posted fake news regarding me on social media. I approached court, which declared Simha guilty... Such incidents should stop,” he said.

Stating that Sambargi wants to project him as anti-Hindu, the actor said Kumbh Mela is a holy place for Hindus, but miscreants are misusing religious sentiments of people with fake photographs for their personal benefit.

“In the past, Sambargi had even troubled actresses. Due to fake news, religious hatred is being spread,” he said.