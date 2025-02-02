BBMP to launch initiatives to boost medical services at hospitals

BENGALURU: To boost the availability of basic medical services to citizens at the hospitals run by the corporation, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Health Department will roll out an initiative where QR codes will be installed at public places in all wards across eight zones. Details such as the doctors’ photos and mobile numbers will also be made public so that citizens can easily approach them in cases of emergencies.

Special Commissioner for BBMP Health, Suralkar Vikas Kishore said, that vaccination for children and the aged, Blood Pressure and Diabetes check-up, check-up for expectant mothers, delivery at maternity and referral hospitals in Palike is free and the same would cost more at private clinics and hospitals. The citizens could avail these services if awareness is created.

BBMP Chief Health Officer Sirajuddin Madani, said, the BBMP has already pressed health staff, National Health Mission workers to raise awareness on services and already pressed about 2000 staff including 144 doctors from the Urban Primary Health Clinic and 230 doctors from Namma Clinics, nursing staff and clerical staff for the same. Based on the direction from BBMP Chief Commissioner and Special Commissioner, the QR code to know about health services. “The idea is to ensure the public gets to know the BBMP doctors’ details and to build their confidence that there is a municipal hospital in case of an emergency and the treatment is given free of cost to them,” said Madani.

According to BBMP health officials, the doctors and BBMP hospitals would not handle Non-Communicable Disease and its treatment. But would take up vaccination for most of the diseases. Besides, the treatment for fever, body aches, headache, blood pressure and diabetes check-ups and admission for small health issues is free and would refer the expectant mothers to 29 BBMP maternity homes and its six referral hospitals for better care.

“By ensuring that the public are aware of municipality hospitals and the doctors who would treat them at these facilities, palike health department wants to ensure palike’s health system gains good and positive response,” an official said.