Bengaluru: 124 NCC cadets given grand welcome at KSR Railway Station

BENGALURU: A total of 124 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets from the Karnataka and Goa Directorate, who won the prestigious Prime Minister’s Banner at the Republic Day Camp 2025 (RDC-2025), were given a grand welcome at KSR Railway Station on Saturday morning around 6 am.

Cadets arrived at Bengaluru through train from Delhi, and were welcomed with band and Deputy Director General of NCC Directorate Karnataka and Goa, Air Commodore SB Arun Kumar, along with other officials. Emotional parents hugged their children, some shedding tears of joy at their victory. From KSR Railway Station to Jalahalli, the cadets participated in a victory parade in open vehicles. They will be staying in Jalahalli for next few days for the de-kitting camp.

The officials said that after five years, the Karnataka and Goa Directorate have won this prestigious award.

Speaking to TNIE, Lisha DS, a third-year engineering student from Mangaluru and a cadet of the 6 KAR Naval Unit, expressed her happiness, saying that reaching the RDC was an achievement. After seven training camps, she was part for the RDC in Delhi. She participated in the Best Cadet Competition, which included five events: writing, group discussion, firing, drill, and an interview, the senior officers from the Army and other distinguished officers provided training during the camp. She expressed her gratitude to the Karnataka NCC Directorate for their support.

Lisha added that during the victory parade, she felt like a celebrity and was thrilled by the grand welcome at the railway station. She mentioned that RDC provides many opportunities, and for those aspiring to join the armed forces, it is highly beneficial especially for women.

Steeve Richard Sumitha D’Souza, a second-year undergraduate student and a cadet of the 6 KAR Squadron (Air Force), emphasised the importance of teamwork, stating, “Together we try, together we win.” He shared his excitement about briefing the three Chiefs of Staff of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with the Chief of Defence Staff.