Commuters struggle without shelter at Vidhana Soudha bus stop

Nanjundamma, a daily commuter, expressed her frustration, “Since there’s no place to sit, I’m forced to sit on the pavement. Autorickshaws are often parked in the bus bay, leaving me with no choice but to stand on the road sometimes. If I’m sitting, bus drivers assume there are no passengers and move on before I can reach the bus stop. These are our daily struggles.” She added that the authorities have failed to address the problem.

A security guard at Vidhana Soudha Metro Station said she has observed that many commuters struggle in the heat and rain, with some choosing to stand near the Metro station to avoid the harsh weather.

When TNIE contacted BMRCL officials, Vidhana Soudha Security police said a bus shelter would not pose any security threat. East Zonal Commissioner Snehal R told TNIE, “We were not aware of the issue. If work needs to be done, it will be completed quickly.”