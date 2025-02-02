Commuters struggle without shelter at Vidhana Soudha bus stop

BENGALURU: Whether it’s raining or scorching hot, people waiting for a bus near Vidhana Soudha, the power corridor, have no shelter. The lack of a proper bus shelter causes them much difficulty, and is a long-standing issue affecting thousands of commuters, including office-goers and students who rely on BMTC buses.
Passengers suffer due to the lack of a bus shelter at the BMTC bus bay near Metro Exit A, next to Vidhana Soudha Gate 1. “Standing here for even five minutes in the afternoon feels unbearable, and the situation is worse during the rainy season. There’s no shade or seating space for people waiting for buses. The government is failing to provide even basic necessities to its citizens,” said Ramesh, a staffer at a government office in MS Building.
Nanjundamma, a daily commuter, expressed her frustration, “Since there’s no place to sit, I’m forced to sit on the pavement. Autorickshaws are often parked in the bus bay, leaving me with no choice but to stand on the road sometimes. If I’m sitting, bus drivers assume there are no passengers and move on before I can reach the bus stop. These are our daily struggles.” She added that the authorities have failed to address the problem.
A security guard at Vidhana Soudha Metro Station said she has observed that many commuters struggle in the heat and rain, with some choosing to stand near the Metro station to avoid the harsh weather.
When TNIE contacted BMRCL officials, Vidhana Soudha Security police said a bus shelter would not pose any security threat. East Zonal Commissioner Snehal R told TNIE, “We were not aware of the issue. If work needs to be done, it will be completed quickly.”