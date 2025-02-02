Kriya Yoga alleviates insecurity, stress: Swami Chidananda

BENGALURU: Kriya Yoga, a transformative spiritual practice, has been shared worldwide for its deep and lasting impact, Swami Chidananda Giri, spiritual president and emissary of Paramahansa Yogananda’s World-wide Organisations, said.

For Swami Chidananda, the key to mastering Kriya Yoga is establishing a daily, regular practice. “Through dedication, practitioners gradually unlock the power of Kriya Yoga, which works on the inner level of being, harmonising life forces, thoughts and consciousness,” Swami Chidananda, who recently visited Bengaluru from the United States, explained.

Through regular practice, one begins to realise their true nature. “We are not frail, mortal beings; we are that divine spark within the soul,” he said, adding that this realisation of one’s divine essence leads to increased peace, self-assurance and happiness. Moreover, Kriya Yoga helps individuals become less susceptible to insecurity and stress, fostering an overall sense of wellbeing, he said.

Swami Chidananda also highlighted how Kriya Yoga, though rooted in ancient Indian traditions, has found a global following. He spoke about the efforts of his guru, who dedicated his life to spreading the teachings of Kriya Yoga through organisations like the Self-Realization Fellowship.

When asked about the importance of Kriya Yoga for the younger generation, Swami Chidananda emphasised that it holds the same significance for them as for individuals of any age, but the earlier one starts, the greater the benefits.