Probe against HDK in land grab case

It may be noted here that the state government has constituted a five-member SIT headed by Bengaluru Regional Commissioner Amlan Aditya Biswas to probe allegations of land encroachment against Kumaraswamy.

There was an allegation that 14.04 acres of government land on survey numbers 8, 9, 10, 16 and 79 in Kethaganahalli village were being encroached.

Based on former Mandya MP late G Made Gowda’s complaint against Kumaraswamy and former minister DC Thammanna, the Karnataka Lokayukta had ordered recovery of land in 2014.

As no action was initiated, the Samaja Parivarthana Samudaya, an NGO, had filed a contempt case against the government in the HC in 2020.