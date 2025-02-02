UAS-B must be transformed into integrated agricultural varsity: Alumni association

BENGALURU: Members of the Alumni Association of the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru (UAS-B) have demanded that the university should be transformed into an integrated agricultural university.

They argued that this change is crucial to expand the institution’s scope and resources, enabling it to provide more comprehensive agricultural education and research that will benefit the state’s farming community.

With UAS-B’s role currently limited to just two campuses and its jurisdiction reduced following the establishment of Mandya Agricultural University, the association asserted that the university must evolve into a unified institution that can play a leading role in shaping the future of agriculture in Karnataka. They called for the consolidation of various agricultural institutions under UAS-B’s umbrella, allowing the university to amplify its impact on the agricultural sector.

Association president Harish HL pointed out that UAS has long been the cornerstone of agricultural education in the state, but its role diminished recently after the Mandya Agricultural University was set up.

“We believe the university should evolve into a unified institution that can lead agricultural education and research across the state. The model proposed by the committee focused on Mandya Agricultural University, which combines agriculture and horticulture sciences, should now be adopted to ensure that UAS remains at the forefront of agricultural development,” he emphasised.