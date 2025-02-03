Kavach safety system to be installed across 1,144 km of Bengaluru railway division

BENGALURU: Kavach, the automatic train protection system adopted by Indian Railways, will be implemented across the Bengaluru railway network, said Divisional Railway Manager Amitesh Kumar Sinha.

Developed by Lucknow-based Research Design and Standards Organisation of Indian Railways, Kavach ensures that every train's speed remains within the limits set by the signalling system. If the train exceeds the set speed or fails to respond, the system promptly activates the emergency brakes and halts the train thereby averting any kind of collision, explained a railway official.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM), Ashutosh Mathur, told TNIE on Monday that Kavach would be implemented across 1,144 km of the Bengaluru Division in two phases. "A total of 684 km has been sanctioned in the first phase for Rs 329 crore. It will cover four stretches -- Baiyappanahalli to Penukonda, KSR Bengaluru City to Jolarpettai, KSR Bengaluru to Sampige Road and KSR Bengaluru to Yeliyur," he added.

In the second phase, 460 km of the network would be covered at a cost of Rs 239 crore, on Dharmapuri to Omalur, Penukonda to Dharmavaram, Chikkabannavara to Hassan and Yelahanka to Bangarpet.

"The Kavach system will be installed across our tracks as well as in the locos of our trains," the ADRM added.

Earlier, in a virtual press briefing, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the tender process had commenced for the installation of Kavach across 1,672 kilometres in Karnataka. It was initially sanctioned for 1,703 kms across 132 stations in the State, he added.