Narayana Nethralaya to cut gene therapy costs for eye diseases by 80%

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based Narayana Nethralaya is developing gene therapy solutions that could drastically reduce the cost of treating genetic eye diseases.

Currently, gene therapy treatments, used to treat about 65-70 conditions, can cost as high as Rs 8-10 crore per dose. The institute is aiming to cut costs by 70–80% and has also received regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials for gene therapy targeting various eye diseases.

Beyond ophthalmology, the institute is also exploring gene therapy applications for muscular dystrophy, haemophilia, and certain cancers, to expand the benefits of genetic treatments across multiple medical fields.

Gene therapy targets the genetic roots of diseases. Unlike traditional methods that focus on managing symptoms, gene therapy works by correcting the underlying genetic defects, offering the potential for permanent cures, Dr Rohit Shetty, chairman and cornea-refractive surgeon at Narayana Nethralaya, said. “By injecting functional copies of genes or repairing defective ones, gene therapy aims to restore the normal function of cells, tissues and organs,” he added.

The institution has also established a Genes Repair Regeneration in Ophthalmic Workstation (GROW) Lab. “The GROW Lab is focused on advancing research into gene therapies for several common but challenging eye diseases.

Among them are keratoconus, where the cornea becomes thin and cone-shaped, and retinitis pigmentosa, a degenerative disease that leads to blindness. Additionally, the lab is tackling age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of vision loss in elderly populations,” Dr Shetty said.

How gene therapy works

Gene therapy involves the delivery of new or repaired genetic material into cells of a patient to correct defects or replace malfunctioning genes. One of the most common methods of gene delivery is through the use of viral vectors.

These are modified viruses that are engineered to safely carry therapeutic genes into the patient’s cells. Once inside, the genes can begin producing the proteins needed to restore normal function, reversing or preventing disease progression.

Dr Shetty told TNIE: “At present, treatments for eye diseases can cost up to Rs 8-10 crore per dose, mainly due to the expensive process of developing, manufacturing, and delivering gene therapies. However, the focus is on reducing the cost by 70-80%.”