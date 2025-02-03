Reflections on a painful journey filled with kindness, family, and Mumbai’s hustle

BENGALURU: I seem to have brought some of the circa 2024’s, bad juju with me into the New Year! I have been plagued by a series of accidents which have nearly left me immobile! I decided that instead of becoming a permanent part of my home furnishings, it would be way more prudent to be with the family in Mumbai. But then again, I had a nasty bruise on my face and my bones creaked every step of the way.

To cut a long story short, I managed to get to the maximum city, but for most of my trip there, I sat glued to the furniture as moving around was literally and figuratively ‘a pain in the derriere’! Of course, a dinner here and there coupled with an American Whiskey tasting by my friend Nikhil Agarwal from All Things Nice and The Distilled-Spirits Council of the United States, at Mumbai’s Four Seasons Hotel prompted some movement from me. As my son wryly remarked, “Mom will be whining and groaning till she sees the next brand outlet where she can shop at!”

Well, I travelled back home alone and what I needed to say needs to be said! There are still large conglomerates of people, totally unconnected to you, who are kind, considerate and helpful. My ‘dearly-beloved’ unceremoniously dumped me at the airport, diffidently asking me to ‘take care’, and hurried off, while strangers saw me struggling, and stepped forward to help. I was plonked on a wheel-chair and wheeled across the vast expanse of Mumbai’s airport where I was accorded the same courtesy and consideration in the aircraft.