Upcycled sarees transform into trendy, sustainable fashion pieces

BENGALURU: Indian mothers and grandmothers have always taken their fading, fraying sarees and turned them into shirts, dresses, skirts, for their kids or as a last resort, even into dishcloths, in an attempt to get the most use from every item of clothing.
Once seen as a sign of frugality and something to be done out of necessity, this long-standing practice is now being openly embraced by fashion enthusiasts as something cool, trendy, sustainable, and a unique way to celebrate one’s roots.
“In the last few years, it’s gone from mostly mothers and grandmothers doing it to becoming more professional with boutiques coming up. With increasing discussion around sustainability, people are also not hiding it, they are upfront and okay to wear it.
It is not a mark of you not having anything but of valuing something that you already possess,” says Leema Bernard Viji, an image consultant and founder of Dotting i, a personal transformation company.
Several boutiques and brands based in India and abroad specifically focussed on using the distinctive and rich material of the saree to make stylish, western-style pieces, have emerged in the last few years with celebrities like Priyanka
Chopra, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Taapsee Pannu and many more flaunting them at events. Some brands and boutiques in Bengaluru too, are embracing this trend. Explaining the growing popularity of upcycled saree clothes, especially on social media, 26-year-old Aishwarya Menon, co-founder of Sakhe, a popular brand on Instagram, says,
“With the advancement of social media and influencer culture, it has led people to own pretty much the same pieces from fast-fashion brands. But when it’s an upcycled piece, that’s impossible – you can’t own the exact same piece. I think it’s that notion of uniqueness which is lost in today’s world that’s driving this trend.”
With mainly Gen Z customers, the brand sells crop tops, flowy boho tops, tote bags, corsets and more. “I think it’s the corsets, which have really clicked with people because we use silk sarees, especially the pallu part of the saree that is very unique – It’s not possible to get pieces of the same design,” adds Menon.
While Gen Z goes for trendy ready-to-wear upcycled pieces, millennials in their 30s and early 40s are getting versatile pieces custom-made by designers like Khushboo Tyagi, founder of the brand Zaitra. “Most people are looking for jackets, suits, and pants – versatile pieces which they can use in different ways and for occasions like festivals, parties, weddings, office events and even formal events where they have to address big gatherings,” says Tyagi.
Diya Lal, a Delhi-based HR professional who frequents Bengaluru for work, has had her mother’s and grandmother’s beloved sarees refashioned into outfits for herself and her daughter, Meher. “I had three very different sarees made into unique pieces – I got a stunning lehenga made from my mother’s pink saree for my daughter with a beautiful bralette and jacket.
I took my mother’s traditional cream and gold saree and transformed it into a jacket and pants for myself, and my grandmother’s saree into a pantsuit. Each of these pieces holds a sentimental value and tells a story…They can be dressed up or down to suit many occasions and I’ve received countless compliments and enquiries” she says.