Upcycled sarees transform into trendy, sustainable fashion pieces

BENGALURU: Indian mothers and grandmothers have always taken their fading, fraying sarees and turned them into shirts, dresses, skirts, for their kids or as a last resort, even into dishcloths, in an attempt to get the most use from every item of clothing.

Once seen as a sign of frugality and something to be done out of necessity, this long-standing practice is now being openly embraced by fashion enthusiasts as something cool, trendy, sustainable, and a unique way to celebrate one’s roots.

“In the last few years, it’s gone from mostly mothers and grandmothers doing it to becoming more professional with boutiques coming up. With increasing discussion around sustainability, people are also not hiding it, they are upfront and okay to wear it.

It is not a mark of you not having anything but of valuing something that you already possess,” says Leema Bernard Viji, an image consultant and founder of Dotting i, a personal transformation company.

Several boutiques and brands based in India and abroad specifically focussed on using the distinctive and rich material of the saree to make stylish, western-style pieces, have emerged in the last few years with celebrities like Priyanka

Chopra, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Taapsee Pannu and many more flaunting them at events. Some brands and boutiques in Bengaluru too, are embracing this trend. Explaining the growing popularity of upcycled saree clothes, especially on social media, 26-year-old Aishwarya Menon, co-founder of Sakhe, a popular brand on Instagram, says,